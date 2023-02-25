AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 24, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 25 Feb, 2023 08:47am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • SBP receives $700mn from China Development Bank, says Ishaq Dar

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz hails friendly nation's assistance before IMF deal finalised

Read here for details.

  • Rupee continues recovery against US dollar, closes tad below 260

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign $1bn trade deal

Read here for details.

  • Gujrat ATC issues Rana Sanaullah's arrest warrant

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 falls 0.32% as IMF programme remains hanging in balance

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan will need another IMF programme in June: Dr Murtaza Syed

Read here for details.

  • Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till Monday

Read here for details.

  • PTI's 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' enters third day

Read here for details.

  • ECP denotifies Imran Khan on six NA seats

Read here for details.

