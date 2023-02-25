BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

SBP receives $700mn from China Development Bank, says Ishaq Dar

PM Shehbaz hails friendly nation's assistance before IMF deal finalised

Rupee continues recovery against US dollar, closes tad below 260

Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign $1bn trade deal

Gujrat ATC issues Rana Sanaullah's arrest warrant

KSE-100 falls 0.32% as IMF programme remains hanging in balance

Pakistan will need another IMF programme in June: Dr Murtaza Syed

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till Monday

PTI's 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' enters third day

ECP denotifies Imran Khan on six NA seats

