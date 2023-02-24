AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
Rupee continues recovery against US dollar, closes tad below 260

  • Currency settles at 259.99 in inter-bank market
Published February 24, 2023 Updated February 24, 2023 03:58pm
The Pakistani rupee registered a modest gain against the US dollar for the third successive session on Friday, appreciating 0.36% to close a tad below 260.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 259.99 against the greenback, up Re0.94 or 0.36% in the inter-bank market.

The rupee had registered its second successive gain on Thursday, settling at 260.93 after an appreciation of 0.37% against the greenback.

In a key development, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $66 million to $3.26 billion, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $8.73 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.47 billion.

Globally, the US dollar held firm on Friday as investors braced for U.S. interest rates to be higher for longer, while the yen was volatile, with incoming Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda saying it was appropriate to maintain an ultra-loose monetary policy.

Oil prices, a key indicator for Pakistan, extended gains for a second session on Friday as the prospect of lower exports from Russia offset rising inventories in the United States.

