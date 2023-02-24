PTI's 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' enters third day

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders continued to voluntarily surrender to the police as the party’s ‘Jail Bharo campaign for Haqeeqi Azadi’ entered its third day today.

After Lahore and Peshawar, the campaign kicked off in Rawalpindi on Friday, where PTI leaders Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan, Tariq Samuel and Zulfi Bukhari were among those who offered arrest.

A heavy contingent of police were at Rawalpindi’s Committee Chowk where party supporters were gathered.

‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’: Senior PTI leaders voluntarily surrender to police in Lahore

The movement kicked off on Wednesday from Lahore where core leadership from Punjab, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Senator Azam Khan Swati, and Omar Sarfaraz Cheema gave court arrests.

After their arrests, PTI leaders and activists had been moved to different jails.

On Thursday, PTI’s KPK leadership surrendered to the police which included former lawmakers Ravi Kumar, Wazir Zada, and Wajid Ullah.

Former defence minister Pervaiz Khattak along with Shah Farman and Asad Qaisar had also reached outside the Peshawar Central Jail but the police did not arrest them.

‘Peaceful movement’

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, PTI chairman Imran Khan said that the movement is a peaceful, nonviolent protest against the attack on the country’s constitutionally-guaranteed fundamental rights.

“We are facing sham FIRs and NAB cases, custodial torture, attacks on journalists and social media people,” he tweeted.

PTI’s KP leadership surrenders as ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ enters second day

“It is against the economic meltdown brought on by cabal of crooks who have money laundered billions in looted wealth and gotten NROs for themselves while crushing the ppl, especially the poor and middle class, under the burden of spiraling inflation and rising unemployment.”