AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.22%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.93%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FCCL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FFL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.63%)
FLYNG 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
HUBC 70.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.08%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.9%)
MLCF 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.31%)
NETSOL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.66%)
OGDC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PAEL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.41%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.45%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.38%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.7%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-2.65%)
UNITY 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign $1bn trade deal

Reuters Published February 24, 2023 Updated February 24, 2023 06:53pm
<p>Photo: Twitter</p>

Photo: Twitter
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan signed on Friday a $1 billion deal to increase bilateral trade, a statement from Pakistan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs said.

The deal was sealed at the 8th meeting of the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Inter-governmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation (IGC) held in Tashkent.

Both countries signed the agreement to encourage the exchange of goods and services, the ministry said in its statement.

“The 8th meeting of Pak-Uzbek Inter-governmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation was held in Tashkent today,” it said.

“Both countries signed a one billion dollar trade agreement to encourage exchange of goods and services.”

Robust trade relations between US, Pakistan ‘more important than ever’: US State Dept

Any investment opportunities would come as a boost to Pakistan which is facing a balance of payment crisis, with foreign reserves falling to just three weeks of import cover.

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was leading the delegation to thrash out the trade agreements, which cover cooperation in fields including trade, banking, industries, energy and agriculture, the ministry added.

Pakistan GDP Pakistan economy Pakistan Uzbekistan relation Pakistan trade deal

Comments

1000 characters
Rizwan Feb 24, 2023 06:41pm
Trade deals with countries on Mars and Jupiter What about a trade deal with India. Why is our government so clueless about the obvious benefits.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign $1bn trade deal

Robust trade relations between US, Pakistan 'more important than ever': US State Dept

Rupee continues recovery against US dollar, closes tad below 260

PTI's 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' enters third day

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till Monday

Pakistan will need another IMF programme in June: Dr Murtaza Syed

KSE-100 falls 0.32% as IMF programme remains hanging in balance

Gujrat ATC issues Rana Sanaullah's arrest warrant

After over 20 years, Pakistani brothers released from Guantanamo, sent home

HBL announces profit before tax of Rs77bn in 2022, up 24% YoY

Read more stories