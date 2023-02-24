ECP denotifies Imran Khan on six NA seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday denotified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from six National Assembly seats — on which he emerged victorious last year.

In a notification today, the electoral watchdog stated that the former prime minister — who was ousted from power last year — had been denotified from his seats in NA 22 Mardan, NA 24 Charsadda, NA 31 Peshawar, NA 108, NA 118 Nankana and NA 239 Karachi.

On January 19, the ECP issued a notification confirming Imran Khan's victory in seven seats that Imran won in the by-elections held in October last year. The notification had previously been withheld due to his alleged failure to submit the party’s funding details to the electoral body.

After his de-notification from the six earlier seats, Imran now holds the Kurram seat, for which he may take an oath and join the NA.

In October, the former PM contested by-polls and won six seats — NA-22, NA-24, NA-31, NA-108, NA-118, NA-239, and NA-45. These seats were vacated when the NA speaker accepted the resignations of nine PTI MNAs, who had tendered resignations en masse as the party policy.

However, the ECP withheld the notification of his victory on all the six NA seats in pursuance of its own decision to disqualify Khan from NA in the Toshakhana reference—a decision that attracted widespread criticism from the public and political circles.