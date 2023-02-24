AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.22%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.93%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FCCL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FFL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.63%)
FLYNG 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
HUBC 70.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.08%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.9%)
MLCF 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.31%)
NETSOL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.66%)
OGDC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PAEL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.41%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.45%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.38%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.7%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-2.65%)
UNITY 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP denotifies Imran Khan on six NA seats

BR Web Desk Published February 24, 2023 Updated February 24, 2023 09:34pm
Follow us

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday denotified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from six National Assembly seats — on which he emerged victorious last year.

In a notification today, the electoral watchdog stated that the former prime minister — who was ousted from power last year — had been denotified from his seats in NA 22 Mardan, NA 24 Charsadda, NA 31 Peshawar, NA 108, NA 118 Nankana and NA 239 Karachi.

On January 19, the ECP issued a notification confirming Imran Khan's victory in seven seats that Imran won in the by-elections held in October last year. The notification had previously been withheld due to his alleged failure to submit the party’s funding details to the electoral body.

After his de-notification from the six earlier seats, Imran now holds the Kurram seat, for which he may take an oath and join the NA.

In October, the former PM contested by-polls and won six seats — NA-22, NA-24, NA-31, NA-108, NA-118, NA-239, and NA-45. These seats were vacated when the NA speaker accepted the resignations of nine PTI MNAs, who had tendered resignations en masse as the party policy.

However, the ECP withheld the notification of his victory on all the six NA seats in pursuance of its own decision to disqualify Khan from NA in the Toshakhana reference—a decision that attracted widespread criticism from the public and political circles.

PTI Imran Khan denotificaiton

Comments

1000 characters

ECP denotifies Imran Khan on six NA seats

Rupee continues recovery against US dollar, closes tad below 260

Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign $1bn trade deal

PTI's 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' enters third day

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till Monday

Pakistan will need another IMF programme in June: Dr Murtaza Syed

KSE-100 falls 0.32% as IMF programme remains hanging in balance

Gujrat ATC issues Rana Sanaullah's arrest warrant

Robust trade relations between US, Pakistan 'more important than ever': US State Dept

After over 20 years, Pakistani brothers released from Guantanamo, sent home

Read more stories