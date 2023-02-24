Gujrat ATC issues Rana Sanaullah's arrest warrant

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujrant issued on Friday bailable arrest warrants for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Aaj News reported.

Last year in August, a case was filed against the minister on a complaint of PML-Q leader Shahkaz Aslam for issuing life threats to the Punjab chief secretary and his family members.

According to the FIR, Sanaullah spoke against the judiciary and government officials in 2021, with the statements instilling anxiety, terror and unrest among the public.

The FIR was registered under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism), and sections186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty),189 (threat of injury to public servant) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Rana Sanaullah booked under terrorism charges in Gujrat

Aslam pleaded that Sanaullah should be probed for his comments and be punished.

During the hearing today, the police presented its report before the court on the case with the omission of the minister’s name. Accountability Judge Rana Zahid rejected the report.

The court then issued the investigation officer, DSPs, and SP Investigation show-cause notices and ordered them to present Sanaullah before the court on March 7.