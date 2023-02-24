AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
DFML 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
DGKC 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.09%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.4%)
FFL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 69.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.84%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
MLCF 25.01 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.73%)
NETSOL 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.51%)
OGDC 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
PPL 66.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.99%)
PRL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.49%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.22%)
TPLP 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.52%)
TRG 111.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-2.03%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,078 Increased By 1.5 (0.04%)
BR30 14,390 Decreased By -26 (-0.18%)
KSE100 40,875 Increased By 36.8 (0.09%)
KSE30 15,404 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gujrat ATC issues Rana Sanaullah's arrest warrant

  • A case was filed against interior minister for issuing life threats to the Punjab chief secretary and his family members
BR Web Desk Published February 24, 2023 Updated February 24, 2023 02:19pm
Follow us

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujrant issued on Friday bailable arrest warrants for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Aaj News reported.

Last year in August, a case was filed against the minister on a complaint of PML-Q leader Shahkaz Aslam for issuing life threats to the Punjab chief secretary and his family members.

According to the FIR, Sanaullah spoke against the judiciary and government officials in 2021, with the statements instilling anxiety, terror and unrest among the public.

The FIR was registered under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism), and sections186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty),189 (threat of injury to public servant) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Rana Sanaullah booked under terrorism charges in Gujrat

Aslam pleaded that Sanaullah should be probed for his comments and be punished.

During the hearing today, the police presented its report before the court on the case with the omission of the minister’s name. Accountability Judge Rana Zahid rejected the report.

The court then issued the investigation officer, DSPs, and SP Investigation show-cause notices and ordered them to present Sanaullah before the court on March 7.

ATC Rana Sanaullah Arrest warrants

Comments

1000 characters

Gujrat ATC issues Rana Sanaullah's arrest warrant

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Robust trade relations between US, Pakistan 'more important than ever': US State Dept

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till Monday

China debt: FO seeks to ease US concerns

March to September 2023: PD proposes load management plan

India urges focus on ‘most vulnerable’ at G20 meeting, avoids mention of war

Industries/sectors earning over Rs300m: SC directs payment of 4pc super tax within a week

Import of luxury items ST: FBR empowered to impose higher rate of 25pc

Debt and debt instruments: Profit on debt and capital gains given tax exemption

Read more stories