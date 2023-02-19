AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
KATI condemns terrorist attack

Published 19 Feb, 2023 03:19am
KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President Faraz-ur-Rehman strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Additional IG office in Karachi on Friday night.

He prayed for the martyred who gave their lives in the line of duty during the operation and the speedy recovery of the injured.

He said that the entire nation and the business community are deeply saddened by this incident and are with the families of the martyrs as they sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation for which we are indebted.

President KATI said that the police and Rangers men showed bravery and brought all the terrorists to hell, which is commendable.

He appealed to the Sindh government to reward the soldiers who participated in the operation for their bravery.

Faraz-ur-Rehman further said that law enforcement agencies should strengthen security and ensure that such incidents do not take place in the future as the aim of terrorists is to spread fear in the country.

