Feb 14, 2023
Business & Finance

Newly-merged districts: BOK, consulting firm sign MoU

Press Release Published 14 Feb, 2023 06:37am
PESHAWAR: Bank of Khyber Raast Islamic banking and International Consulting Associates (Pvt) Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand access to financial services to the residents of South Waziristan, North Waziristan and Khyber Districts. This partnership will help improve the financial well-being of individuals and communities in these regions.

The partnership will bring together the expertise of both organisations to host a series of financial literacy trainings on State Bank of Pakistan approved training curriculum.

These sessions will cover a wide array of topics, including budgeting, saving, investing, credit management, and will target low-income families, students, women and unbanked MSMEs. As part of MoU iConsult will also facilitate and mobilize communities to open bank accounts and avail financial services. Furthermore, under the MoU, women belonging to South Waziristan, North Waziristan and Khyber districts will be trained and provided internship at BOK.

