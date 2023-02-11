BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

LHC directs ECP to hold elections in KP, Punjab within 90 days

Government can't bear fallout of my arrest, claims Imran Khan

IMF grudgingly agrees to 45pc power subsidy slash

Two security personnel martyred in IED explosion in Balochistan: ISPR

Police arrest armed man outside Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence

KSE-100 Index falls over 700 points as Pakistan, IMF fail to reach staff level agreement

Govt to impose Rs170bn in additional taxes, MEFP shared with Pakistan: Dar

IMF talks: Leaving without agreement 'not uncommon', says former SBP deputy governor

Companies pause operations in Pakistan as economic conditions worsen

PM says Rs10bn relief fund established for quake-hit Turkiye

Despite no deal with IMF, rupee ends with gains against US dollar

Pakistan needs productivity-enhancing reforms: World Bank

Pakistan’s external position under significant stress: Moody’s

Increase in price of Paracetamol okayed

