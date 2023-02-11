BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
  • Important updates from February 10, 2023
BR Web Desk Published February 11, 2023 Updated February 11, 2023 08:46am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • LHC directs ECP to hold elections in KP, Punjab within 90 days

Read here for details.

  • Government can't bear fallout of my arrest, claims Imran Khan

Read here for details.

  • IMF grudgingly agrees to 45pc power subsidy slash

Read here for details.

  • Two security personnel martyred in IED explosion in Balochistan: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Police arrest armed man outside Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 Index falls over 700 points as Pakistan, IMF fail to reach staff level agreement

Read here for details.

  • Govt to impose Rs170bn in additional taxes, MEFP shared with Pakistan: Dar

Read here for details.

  • IMF talks: Leaving without agreement 'not uncommon', says former SBP deputy governor

Read here for details.

  • Companies pause operations in Pakistan as economic conditions worsen

Read here for details.

  • PM says Rs10bn relief fund established for quake-hit Turkiye

Read here for details.

  • Despite no deal with IMF, rupee ends with gains against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan needs productivity-enhancing reforms: World Bank

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s external position under significant stress: Moody’s

Read here for details.

  • Increase in price of Paracetamol okayed

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

