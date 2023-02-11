AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pakistan’s external position under significant stress: Moody’s

Tahir Amin Published 11 Feb, 2023 05:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s external position is under significant stress, following delays in securing official sector financing which have driven a continued decline in Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, says Moody’s Investor Services (Moody’s).

The rating agency issued a note following the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission concluded its visit to Pakistan on 9 February as part of the ninth review of Pakistan’s IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

Moody’s stated that while the IMF noted that considerable progress was made during the visit on policy measures to address domestic and external imbalances, there is no certainty yet on whether, and if so when, IMF financing will be forthcoming.

IMF stresses on 'timely, decisive' implementation of policies as virtual discussions to continue

Pakistan’s external position is under significant stress, following delays in securing official sector financing which have driven a continued decline in Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves. The reserves have dwindled to $2.9 billion in the week ending 3 February, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan, sufficient to cover less than one month of imports.

The financing from IMF, which is likely to also catalyse funding from other multilateral and bilateral partners, is crucial to alleviate Pakistan’s liquidity stresses. Revenue-raising measures will likely be among the prior actions that IMF requires before releasing the next tranche of financing. However, elevated social and political risks compound the government’s difficulty in implementing reforms, including revenue-raising measures that would improve the country’s fiscal position and liquidity position.

Pakistan’s government liquidity and external vulnerability risks are elevated, and there remain considerable risks around Pakistan’s ability to secure required financing to fully meet its needs for the next few years, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy IMF SBP foreign exchange reserves Moody’s EFF IMF and Pakistan Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s external position under significant stress: Moody’s

IMF grudgingly agrees to 45pc power subsidy slash

Gas tariffs to be raised for consumers of SNGPL, SSGC

Punjab: LHC orders ECP to hold elections within 90 days

DAP fertilizer price once again crosses Rs10,000 level

PM not satisfied with NEECA’s performance

Increase in price of Paracetamol okayed

‘AMAN-23’ begins

Unregistered Tier-1 retailers asked to integrate with POS

Govt’s ‘attached bodies’: Finance Div seeks prior vetting of rules

Read more stories