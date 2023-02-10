AVN 66.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-3.09%)
Feb 10, 2023
Pakistan

Police arrest armed man outside Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence

BR Web Desk Published 10 Feb, 2023 04:18pm
The police on Friday arrested an armed man outside Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Aaj News reported.

As per reports, the suspect identified as Nasrullah was taken into custody after police officials deployed for Zaman Park’s security recovered a pistol from his possession during the body search.

Meanwhile, the arrested individual claimed to be the district president of PTI’s Mianwali chapter, and his pistol was licensed.

The police, on the other hand, said they are investigating his intentions for keeping a weapon in an “extremely sensitive” area. The police said he would remain under custody until his license is verified by the concerned department.

The development comes amid Imran Khan’s claims that a third conspiracy is being hatched to assassinate him.

The PTI chief has been staying at his Lahore residence ever since he was discharged from the Shaukat Khanam Hospital where he received treatment for bullet injuries he received during an assassination attempt in November last year.

On Thursday, Imran Khan directed to put in place an alternate security plan outside his Zaman Park residence.

The directions were given in the wake of preparations for the upcoming by-polls. The candidates and workers will focus on the election campaign in their respective constituencies.

