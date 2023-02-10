PM says Rs10bn relief fund established for quake-hit Turkiye

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that a Rs10 billion relief fund for earthquake-hit Turkiye has been established.

Talking to media at Lahore Airport where relief items were being sent to Turkiye, the PM said that no stone will be left unturned to provide full support to the people of Turkiye in the wake of the massive devastation caused by the earthquake.

The premier said that the 220 million people of Pakistan were standing with the people of Turkiye in these testing times.

He recalled that during the 2005 earthquake in Pakistan, Turkiye had supported the country until the “last man was moved home”.

“Today, we have to move forward with the same passion.”

He said that an air bridge has been established for the delivery of relief items to Turkiye. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will purchase relief items from the fund and dispatch them to Turkiye. These will include tents, clothes, blankets and dry food.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkiye and Syria on Monday. It was followed in the early afternoon by another large quake, magnitude 7.7.

More than 21,000 people have died and the toll is expected to rise as rescuers comb the rubble for survivors.

Bitter cold hampered search efforts in both countries as rescuers were scouring debris on Friday nearly 100 hours after the massive earthquake.