Feb 10, 2023
Two security personnel martyred in IED explosion in Balochistan: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published February 10, 2023 Updated February 10, 2023 05:04pm
Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and three others were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Balochsitan’s Kohlu area, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

“Based on credible intelligence, a sanitisation operation was initiated on February 10 in the Kohlu area of Balochistan to deny terrorists any liberty of action,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

During the ensuing sanitisation of the area, an IED exploded close to the leading party, the ISPR said.

“Resultantly, two officers — identified as Major Jawad and Captain Sagheer — embraced martyrdom and laid their lives in defence of the motherland against an externally perpetrated threat.”

It added that a sanitisation operation is under way in the area to apprehend perpetrators and enemies of peace.

“Such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. Security Forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives,” the statement concluded.

The developments comes days after the security forces killed 12 terrorists of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat area.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ISPR said security forces and the terrorists exchanged fire on Tuesday night during which the militants were killed.

It added that the terrorists' movement and activities were being watched by intelligence agencies over the past one week and the terrorists were lured in by providing a vehicle for escape that was intercepted and neutralised.

