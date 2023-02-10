AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
LHC directs ECP to hold elections in KP, Punjab within 90 days

  • The court also orders ECP to announce election schedule
BR Web Desk Published February 10, 2023
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) within 90 days as per the Constitution, Aaj News reported.

Accepting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) petition regarding the delay in elections, the court also ordered the ECP to announce the schedule for polls in both provinces.

LHC Justice Jawad Hassan read out the short version of its reserved verdict.

Speaking on Aaj News, senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the LHC’s decision was a victory of the constitution and urged the ECP to ensure free and fair elections.

He also urged the government not to delay general elections till October and announce national polls in 90 days.

On Jan 27, PTI general secretary Asad Umar approached the LHC, requesting the court to direct Governor Punjab to immediately announce a date for an election in the province since the assembly had been dissolved. The ECP had recommended the elections be held between April 9 and 17.

The Punjab Assembly was dissolved on January 14 after the Punjab Governor refused to sign the summary sent by former Chief Minister Parvez Elahi. As per the law, the assembly stands dissolved within 48 hours of advice made by the chief minister whether the summary is not approved by the governor.

A few days later, the KP assembly stood dissolved after Governor Ghulam Ali approved former Chief Minister Mahmood Khan’s summary for the dissolution of the provincial legislature.

Last year, Imran had announced that his governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would dissolve their assemblies to pave the way for fresh elections.

His party held a majority or was in a coalition government in two of Pakistan's four provincial parliaments.

As per the constitution, fresh elections in both legislatures must be held within three months.

