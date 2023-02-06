AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
BAFL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
HUBC 67.03 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.12%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.97%)
MLCF 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.5%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
TRG 111.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financials power Indian shares to weekly gains

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2023 07:15am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Friday and logged weekly gains, aided by a rise in financials and optimism that the rate hike cycle may be near the end after global central banks hinted at inflation easing, while an intraday rebound in key Adani group stocks added to gains.

The Nifty 50 index closed xx% higher on Friday at xx, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed xx% to xx. The Nifty 50 and Sensex rose xx% and xx%, in the week.

High weightage financials rose over 2% ahead of earnings of the country’s largest lender State Bank of India and after clarification from life insurers SBI Life and HDFC Life, addressing investor concerns regarding the latest budget proposals.

“Financials are likely to outperform the benchmarks, due to strong fundamentals and SBI is expected to deliver strong Q3 numbers,” said Narendra Solanki, head of equity research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

The clarification from life insurance companies has averted a knee-jerk reaction in the markets due to the budgetary announcement, Solanki added.

Insurance stocks declined over the previous two sessions after the budget proposed taxing returns upon maturity of life insurance policy with aggregate premium above 500,000 rupees a year.

SBI Life and HDFC Life, on Thursday, said the impact due to the budgetary proposal would be insignificant.

xx of the Nifty 50 stocks rose with Adani Ports, Titan among the top gainers.

Key Adani stocks, including the Nifty 50 constituents Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports advanced after the recent selloff in the conglomerate’s stocks which has caused a rout of over $100 billion in market capitalisation following the Hindenburg report on Jan. 24.

India Indian shares S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks Nifty 50

Comments

1000 characters

Financials power Indian shares to weekly gains

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

FBR to check benami transactions of civil servants

Musharraf, the ‘architect’ of Kargil war, dies

TTP celebrates death

COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units

KSA warns sanctions, underinvestment may cause energy shortages

Steel industry: SBP urged to help resolve issue of LCs

Duty on castor oil: Customs’ wing endorses viewpoint of importer

Read more stories