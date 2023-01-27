AVN 64.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.83%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.24%)
DFML 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.9%)
DGKC 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.41%)
EPCL 45.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.6%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.55%)
FFL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.02%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.92%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.61%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 27.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.02%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.77%)
MLCF 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.22%)
NETSOL 84.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.4%)
OGDC 86.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PAEL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.11%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
PPL 78.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.95%)
PRL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.13%)
TELE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.38%)
TPLP 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
TRG 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.76%)
UNITY 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Analysts weigh in: rupee’s latest depreciation has wider implications, outcomes

  • Experts believe LC issue will be resolved, inflation along with remittances to increase in short term
Omar Qureshi Published January 27, 2023 Updated January 27, 2023 07:04pm
<p>Illustration: Hussain Afzal</p>

Illustration: Hussain Afzal
Follow us

The rupee depreciated a combined 12.1% over the course of two days, after a free-floating exchange rate kicked in on Thursday. The development narrowed to an extent the gap that existed among the inter-bank, open- and black-markets of foreign currency that had crossed Rs25 in the last few months.

Amid this turmoil, Business Recorder takes a look at the wider implications of the move, which was largely made to meet a key prior condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that said its mission will visit Islamabad at the end of January to continue discussions under the ninth Extended Fund Facility (EFF) review.

Pakistan is desperately looking to revive its IMF bailout programme amid fast-depleting foreign exchange reserves that plummeted to $3.7 billion, according to latest data.

LC issue and containers stuck at ports

Speaking to Business Recorder, Pak Kuwait Investment Company Head of Research Samiullah Tariq stated that following the depreciation, imports are expected to be cleared from the ports.

It is pertinent to mention that several import containers are awaiting clearance as banks refused to retire letters of credit (LCs).

“Now that the rupee-dollar parity has achieved equilibrium, banks should begin to retire the LCs,” he said.

“Therefore in the short run, imports are expected to rise because some essential items became short in the market due to import restrictions.”

Earlier, Business Recorder reported that the country was on the brink of shortage of X-ray, CT and MRI films. Even the pharmaceutical industry was perturbed over its inability to import raw material as banks failed to open LCs because of dollar shortage.

“Moreover, since the import containers at the port will now be cleared, there will be a huge inflow of imported material in the market,” Tariq added.

He was of the view that banks will begin to open LCs for new imports gradually.

“All this is expected but we have to wait and watch,” he said. “However, in the longer run, once supply chain normalises, imports are expected to decline.”

Alpha Beta Core CEO Khurram Schehzad echoed similar views and told Business Recorder that the recent depreciation in rupee will shrink imports.

Ismail Iqbal Securities Head of Research Fahad Rauf told Business Recorder that “imports are administratively managed”.

“Given the upcoming spike in prices of imported merchandise, their demand will fall which will bring a partial decline in imported materials in future,” said Rauf.

Remittances are expected to rise later as the gap between the prices in illegal channels of transferring money and legal channels is decreasing so ultimately people will choose the legal channel: Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities Fahad Rauf

Exports and foreign exchange reserves

All three analysts predicted an increase in exports.

Schehzad said exports proceeds are expected to improve by at least $500 million in the next few months against the numbers of last two months.

“These potentially improved inflows due to currency adjustment (and rerouting of flows from Hawala market) should be able to support country’s foreign exchange reserves and therefore stabilise the currency parity,” said Schehzad.

Tariq also foresaw a “slow and gradual” increase in exports.

Rauf stated that in the medium-term, exports will become price competitive therefore, they are expected to increase.

In the short-run, export orders that were facing delays will be cleared so there will be a short-lived spike, he said.

Remittances

Speaking about the impact on remittances, Rauf stated that over the past few days, foreign inflows have inched up but “the number is not unusually high”.

“However, remittances are expected to rise later as the gap between the prices in illegal channels of transferring money and legal channels is decreasing so ultimately people will choose the legal channel,” he said.

Tariq also predicted remittances to rise.

Schehzad said that “as per the updates from formal channels, a substantial flow of remittances has started flowing in back through the formal channels.

“Remittances are expected to cross $2.5 billion per month to gradually reach close to $3 billion in the coming months,” he added.

Inflation and interest rate

However, all analysts sounded an alarm over the expected increase in prices of commodities following a spike in value of dollar against the rupee.

Rauf told Business Recorder that inflation will be led by surge in prices of imported commodities, primarily oil.

“The current rate of petroleum commodities was calculated at Rs225 per dollar but within a fortnight, the new rate will be calculated at over Rs250 per dollar,” he said. “This will cause a surge in the inflation number for February.”

Rauf was unsure whether inflation will steer an increase in interest rate or not but he stated that market yields are currently at 18% “meaning that the market is expecting another 100bps increase in interest rate”.

Tariq admitted that inflation will rise but the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was not expected to raise the interest rate.

“However, if inflation rises past the central bank’s expectations, then it will be left with no option but to increase the policy rate,” he said.

Schehzad was of the view that spike in inflation will cause the SBP to hike the interest rate.

In a report, IGI Securities stated that as the immediate consequence of drop in rupee value, the brokerage house anticipated an increase in prices.

“Essential imports like food and oil will now be sold at higher rates, which, without government intervention, would quickly lead to higher inflation. Assuming all other factors remain constant, the domestic prices of petrol and diesel will rise by an estimated 10% due to the depreciation of the exchange rate.”

“Prices of non-essential items have, to some extent, already been factored in with black market rates.

“In the medium term, the indirect impact of higher energy and other non-essential item prices will be substantial,” it said.

Post official exchange rate the price pain will be inevitable and hence inflation expectation will be high, it said.

“Our initial expectation of rate hike in 1HCY23 was of 200bps, of which 100bps has been delivered. We think the SBP will now need to come more aggressive on rate hikes, as to further suppress demand and anchor down inflation,” the report added.

Pakistan inflation State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) SBP interest rate exporters Exports Dollar US dollar interest rates Rupee Dollar rate US dollars remittance Pakistan Rupee export cargo Pakistan rupees import cargo US dollar index buying and selling rate of US dollar import bill Dollar rate in interbank market OIL IMPORTS Pakistani rupees inflation in Pakistan interest rate hikes rupee rate SBP policy rate Rupee depreciation Pakistan forex reserves import payments Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Analysts weigh in: rupee’s latest depreciation has wider implications, outcomes

New low: rupee closes at 262.6 against US dollar after 2.7% fall in inter-bank market

PM Shehbaz hopeful of IMF programme revival ‘this month’

Islamabad court sends Fawad Chaudhry to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

By-elections: ECP announces schedule for 33 NA seats vacated by PTI MNAs

PTI challenges Punjab caretaker CM appointment in Supreme Court

KSE-100 falls 0.97% owing to economic uncertainty

PBC urges authorities to augment IMF programme

India’s Adani slammed by $48bn stock rout, clouding record share sale

Canada names journalist Amira Elghawaby as first anti-Islamophobia advisor

Read more stories