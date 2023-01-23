AVN 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.29%)
BAFL 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.02%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 42.06 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
EPCL 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
FCCL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
FFL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.87%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.59%)
KAPCO 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.13%)
MLCF 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.76%)
NETSOL 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
OGDC 81.80 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (3.2%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.33%)
PRL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 37.99 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.09%)
TELE 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
TPLP 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.28%)
TRG 100.26 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.21%)
UNITY 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
WTL 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,799 Increased By 2.6 (0.07%)
BR30 13,569 Increased By 154.8 (1.15%)
KSE100 38,444 Increased By 35.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,266 Increased By 43.6 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stranded containers: govt says it will waive KPT and Port Qasim charges

BR Web Desk Published 23 Jan, 2023 02:41pm
Follow us

In a bid to facilitate the business community, the federal government has decided that it will waive off Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Port Qasim charges completely for containers stranded at the ports, said Faisal Subzwari, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, on Monday.

“The government has decided to waive off 100% charges of KPT and Port Qasim on the thousands of containers that remain stranded at the ports,” said Subzwari, adding that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs will issue a notification regarding it today, while the business community has been informed as well.

PCMEA calls for opening of LCs on priority basis

Talking to media persons in Karachi, the federal minister, while sitting alongside the business community, said that businesses have suffered due to the current situation.

Subzwari refuted reports suggesting that shipping lines are going to close their operations in Pakistan. “No shipping company is going to shut its business in Pakistan,” he said.

“For clarity sake, nothing of this sort would happen. Secondly, we have had talks with the shipping lines and have asked them to facilitate our businesses,” he said.

“Soon, the Trade Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) would be given a status of an off-dock terminal, and all stranded containers will be shifted there, which will eliminate our port congestion and issues of the shipping lines and terminal operators,” said the minister.

Containers stuck at ports despite SBP order: KATI

He added that Pakistan International Container Terminal (PICT), which has a 20-acre off-dock terminal, will provide these facilities to the business community for free.

Earlier on Monday, the State Bank of Pakistan withdrew the requirement of prior approval of imports and instead asked banks to prioritise the import of certain essential items like food, pharmaceutical and energy, in order to facilitate businesses.

“SBP has advised banks to provide a one-time facilitation to all those importers who could either extend their payment terms to 180 days (or beyond) or arrange funds from abroad to settle their pending import payments.

It added that until March 31, 2023, banks have been advised to process and release documents of shipments/ goods that have already arrived at a port in Pakistan or have been shipped on or before January 18, 2023.

The SBP also wants customers to inform their banks prior to the initiation of any import transaction to "avoid any complications in the future."

Pulses, wood: Traders mount protests over non-clearance of containers

Low levels of foreign exchange reserves was the reason behind the SBP placing restrictions on imports last year, much to the dismay of several importers and businesses in Pakistan that cited these curbs as the reason behind shutting down or scaling back operations.

SBP Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust shipping lines LCs containers Faisal Subzwari Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Subzwari charges

Comments

1000 characters

Stranded containers: govt says it will waive KPT and Port Qasim charges

Pakistan experiences wide-scale power outage, restoration work underway

SBP extends one-time facilitation to importers

Dalda Foods plans to raise as much as Rs4.6bn through IPO: report

24th successive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar, settles over 230

Anti-Terrorism Court acquits former SSP Rao Anwar in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case

44 PTI MNAs to withdraw resignation from NA: Asad Umar

Apple targets raising India production share to up to 25%

Oil prices retreat in thin trade, but China outlook offers support

Protection of Economic Reforms Act: MoF asks Power Div to satisfy Chinese lenders

Read more stories