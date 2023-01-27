AVN 64.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.83%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.24%)
DFML 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.9%)
DGKC 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.41%)
EPCL 45.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.6%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.55%)
FFL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.02%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.92%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.61%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 27.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.02%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.77%)
MLCF 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.22%)
NETSOL 84.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.4%)
OGDC 86.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PAEL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.11%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
PPL 78.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.95%)
PRL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.13%)
TELE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.38%)
TPLP 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
TRG 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.76%)
UNITY 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

New low: rupee closes at 262.6 against US dollar after 2.7% fall in inter-bank market

  • This is the currency's 28th successive loss in the inter-bank market
  • Depreciation in just two sessions crosses 12%
Recorder Report Published January 27, 2023 Updated January 27, 2023 03:13pm
Follow us

After its historic fall the previous day, Pakistan’s rupee continued to witness significant depreciation against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, falling 2.73% on Friday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 262.6 after a fall of Rs7.17 or 2.73%.

This takes combined depreciation in two sessions (Thursday and Friday) to 12.1%.

The rupee had earlier hit a level of 264 in intra-day trading.

The depreciation comes as Pakistan moves to convince the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it has a ‘free floating’ exchange rate, ahead of the lender’s visit at the end of this month, which was also announced on Thursday.

Many analysts said the rupee was bound to see significant depreciation as part of the prior conditions to revive the IMF bailout programme.

On Thursday, Pakistan’s rupee witnessed historic depreciation against the US dollar, settling with a loss of 9.6% in a single session.

The IMF also announced its mission will visit Pakistan from January 31-February 9 to continue the discussions for the 9th review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

This was confirmed by IMF Resident Representative Esther Perez Ruiz to Business Recorder on Thursday.

“At the request of the authorities, an in-person Fund mission is scheduled to visit Islamabad January 31st – February 9th to continue the discussions under the ninth EFF review,” she stated.

The IMF programme revival has been deemed crucial in the face of fast-depleting foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP that dropped a massive $923 million to a mere $3.7 billion, data released on Thursday showed. This is the lowest level of SBP-held reserves since February 2014.

International movement

Globally, the US dollar dropped against the yen on Friday as traders bet a hawkish pivot from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) was still in the offing.

The dollar also sagged close to a nine-month low versus the euro, amid market expectations the European Central Bank next week will implement a rate hike twice as big as the Federal Reserve’s.

The dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers, including the euro, yen and British pound - edged 0.04% lower to 101.70, putting it on course for a 0.28% decline this week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged ahead for a second session on Friday, buoyed by stronger-than-expected US economic growth and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand as COVID-19 cases and deaths plunged from last month’s peak levels.

IMF US dollar dollar index PKR Exchange rate dollar to pkr interbank PKR depreciation usd rate rupee rate IMF and Pakistan PKR USD Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters
Salim Jan 27, 2023 10:46am
Why not suo moto action against Ishaq Dar? We all know how honest he is. Don't we?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mubashir Munir Jan 27, 2023 10:57am
Please change yourselves and change old policies bring talented people and give them responsibility change your selves as western people are governing thereselves.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Muhammad Kashif Jan 27, 2023 01:31pm
Pakistan has no option but to follow the path of IMF. This devaluation of the PKR will close the door of black market created by the artificial valuation of the PKR. We are facing the situation of "between the devil and the deep sea."
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

New low: rupee closes at 262.6 against US dollar after 2.7% fall in inter-bank market

Islamabad court sends Fawad Chaudhry to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

By-elections: ECP announces polling schedule for 33 NA seats vacated by PTI MNAs

PTI challenges Punjab caretaker CM appointment in Supreme Court

India’s Adani slammed by $48bn stock rout, clouding record share sale

PBC urges authorities to augment IMF programme

Canada names journalist Amira Elghawaby as first anti-Islamophobia advisor

India expects more clashes with Chinese troops in Himalayas

Premature termination of PPA of Hubco power plant recommended

Govt may exempt solar equipment from all taxes

Read more stories