AVN 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.14%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.73%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.49%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.2%)
DFML 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 43.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3%)
EPCL 44.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (5.48%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.7%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
FLYNG 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.32%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
HUBC 62.09 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.23%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.26%)
KAPCO 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.31%)
KEL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.1%)
MLCF 22.52 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.29%)
NETSOL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.34%)
OGDC 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
PAEL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.06%)
PIBTL 4.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.5%)
TELE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.97%)
TPLP 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.28%)
TRG 112.91 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.18%)
UNITY 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.52%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,075 Increased By 124 (3.14%)
BR30 14,525 Increased By 302.7 (2.13%)
KSE100 40,847 Increased By 1061.6 (2.67%)
KSE30 15,212 Increased By 411.4 (2.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IMF says Fund mission scheduled to visit Islamabad at end of January

  • Will continue discussions under ninth EFF review
Bilal Memon Published January 26, 2023 Updated January 26, 2023 08:25pm
Follow us

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday that its mission will visit Islamabad at the end of this month to continue discussions under the ninth Extended Fund Facility (EFF) review.

“At the request of the authorities, an in-person Fund mission is scheduled to visit Islamabad January 31–February 9,” IMF Resident Representative in Pakistan Esther Pérez Ruiz told Business Recorder via message.

“The mission will focus on policies to restore domestic and external sustainability, including to strengthen the fiscal position with durable and high quality measures while supporting the vulnerable and those affected by the floods; restore the viability of the power sector and reverse the continued accumulation of circular debt; and re-establish the proper functioning of the FX market, allowing the exchange rate to clear the FX shortage,” the IMF official added.

The IMF said stronger policy efforts and reforms are critical to reduce the current elevated uncertainty that weighs in on Pakistan’s economic outlook, strengthen the country’s resilience, and obtain financing support from official partners and the markets that is vital for Pakistan’s sustainable development.

The development comes as Pakistan desperately seeks a revival of the bailout programme at a time when its foreign exchange reserves have depleted to under one month of import cover.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reinforced the government’s wish to complete the IMF programme.

“We have given the IMF a clear message that we want to complete the ninth review. We are ready and want to sit down regarding your conditions so that it (ninth review) can be concluded and Pakistan can move forward,” said the PM in an address.

On Thursday, before the IMF’s statement, the rupee had undergone a severe hammering, falling nearly 10% in the inter-bank market as a ‘free-floating’ exchange rate apparently came into play. The rupee eventually closed at 255.43 against the US dollar, its worst level in history.

Also read:

IMF IMF Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz IMF and Pakistan

Bilal Memon

Bilal Memon is the Head of Digital Content at Business Recorder. His Twitter handle is @bilalahmadmemon

Comments

1000 characters

IMF says Fund mission scheduled to visit Islamabad at end of January

Imran Khan's arrest will create instability in country: President Alvi

Rupee plunges to record low in inter-bank market after nearly 10% fall

KSE-100 increases over 1,000 points as Pakistan moves to revive IMF programme

14-member KP caretaker cabinet takes oath

PM Shehbaz reaffirms resolve to deepen economic, trade engagement with US

ENI unable to deliver Feb LNG cargo to Pakistan, declares force majeure

Pakistan to decide currency for Russia oil trade in March: Musadik Malik

Pakistan reviewing India’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation invite: FO

Ishaq Dar has inflicted huge financial dent to Pakistan: Miftah Ismail

Read more stories