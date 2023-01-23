AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
Pakistan

Five flour mills issued show-cause notices over less supply

APP Published 23 Jan, 2023 05:57am
MULTAN: The Punjab Food Department has served show cause notices to five flour mills over less supply of government flour. The Food Task Force led by Deputy Director Food Asif Raza here on Sunday has raided to ensure the uninterrupted supply of flour to the citizens. The team served show cause notices to Wali Flour Mill, Qamar, Zafar, Sultan and Anwar Flour Mills over less supply of flour during the inspection.

Asif Raza said that the flour sale points had been established in populated areas and flour supply had also been doubled at shops keeping in view the rush of the citizens. He informed that 1,40,000 bags of 10 kg wheat flour including 60,000 in Multan district were being sold across the division on daily basis. The establishment of trucking points has helped to meet the demand of flour, he concluded.

