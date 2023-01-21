AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
Pakistan

Another cold wave to grip Sindh from Sunday: PMD

  • Temperature will likely drop to 7°C on Monday in Karachi
Published January 21, 2023
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Saturday that another cold wave will likely grip Sindh, including Karachi, from Sunday, it was reported.

In its latest forecast, the PMD said that the temperature is expected to drop to 6°C-8 °C for the next five days in Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta and Sujawal districts.

The minimum temperature may drop to 2°C-4°C in Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Khairpur, Tharparker and Umerkot districts, it added.

Cold snap likely to lose intensity from 18th

The PMD further predicted that the weather in Karachi is expected to remain cold and dry in the next two day, likely dropping to 7°C on Monday.

The maximum temperatures in Karachi will range between 21-25°C from Saturday (today) to Monday.

Pakistan weather

