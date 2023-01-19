KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 18, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 38,791.09 High: 38,944.29 Low: 38,259.86 Net Change: 448.88 Volume (000): 81,033 Value (000): 4,378,177 Makt Cap (000) 1,471,519,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,250.52 NET CH (+) 107.36 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,494.41 NET CH (+) 43.59 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,561.21 NET CH (+) 42.56 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,160.06 NET CH (+) 111.83 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,785.46 NET CH (+) 66.95 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,049.76 NET CH (+) 165.55 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-January -2023 ====================================

