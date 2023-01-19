Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 18, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 38,791.09
High: 38,944.29
Low: 38,259.86
Net Change: 448.88
Volume (000): 81,033
Value (000): 4,378,177
Makt Cap (000) 1,471,519,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,250.52
NET CH (+) 107.36
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,494.41
NET CH (+) 43.59
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,561.21
NET CH (+) 42.56
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,160.06
NET CH (+) 111.83
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,785.46
NET CH (+) 66.95
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,049.76
NET CH (+) 165.55
------------------------------------
As on: 18-January -2023
====================================
