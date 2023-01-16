AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
20 applicants given regular jobs on orders of Punjab ombudsman

Recorder Report Published 16 Jan, 2023
LAHORE: On the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab Maj Azam Suleman Khan (retd), 20 applicants from different districts have been provided with regular jobs in government departments under rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974.

According to details, it got out during the hearing of the application of Muhammad Arsalan, who applied for appointment as a junior clerk in the 11th scale in the district education authority Lahore under Rule 17-A, that 31 other applications are also under consideration for recruitment under this law, the spokesman announced. He said that 16 candidates have been hired as junior clerks after passing the typing and aptitude test conducted by the district education authority on the order of the ombudsman office.

In a similar development, the spokesman reported that Muhammad Azam has been appointed as a junior clerk by the fisheries department while Zeeshan Ahmad has been recruited as a driver in the 5th scale in the office of the director fisheries aqua Punjab in Lahore after the involvement of the ombudsman office.

Meanwhile, the spokesman stated that the irrigation department has recruited Allah Dutta of Okara as a baildaar while the son of the Khushab-based plaintiff Shamim Akhtar has been recruited as naib-qasid on the mediation of the ombudsman office.

On the order of the ombudsman office, the University of Narowal has appointed the alternative candidate Hasan Abdullah while reviewing the appointment process for the post of Additional Director Academics and Coordination in grade 19.

