BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 11, 2023
BR Web Desk Published January 12, 2023 Updated January 12, 2023 08:29am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Elahi gets vote of confidence in chaotic Punjab Assembly session

Read here for details.

  • OGRA green lights nearly 75% increase in gas prices

Read here for details.

  • Chief Minister should always have majority lawmakers’ support, observes LHC

Read here for details.

  • Ball is in our court now, says PM Shehbaz post Geneva conference

Read here for details.

  • 16th successive decline: rupee dips further against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Dar says foreign exchange held with commercial banks property of citizens

Read here for details.

  • KSB Pumps says it will resume operations from Thursday

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 closes range-bound session with marginal loss

Read here for details.

  • IMF wants up to Rs7.50/unit power tariff raise

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, Saudi Arabia likely to ink $1bn agreement in oil sector

Read here for details.

  • Privatisation: govt delists SME Bank

Read here for details.

  • Income tax on salaried people: FBR identifies Rs28bn gap

Read here for details.

  • ‘Wish list’ ready to be presented to UAE’s leadership

Read here for details.

  • KE’s tariff: Nepra approves Rs7.43 per unit negative adjustment

Read here for details.

  • ‘Non-payment’ of KE’s outstanding amounts: Govt receives legal notice from two global groups

Read here foe details.

