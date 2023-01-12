BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from January 11, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Elahi gets vote of confidence in chaotic Punjab Assembly session
Read here for details.
- OGRA green lights nearly 75% increase in gas prices
Read here for details.
- Chief Minister should always have majority lawmakers’ support, observes LHC
Read here for details.
- Ball is in our court now, says PM Shehbaz post Geneva conference
Read here for details.
- 16th successive decline: rupee dips further against US dollar
Read here for details.
- Dar says foreign exchange held with commercial banks property of citizens
Read here for details.
- KSB Pumps says it will resume operations from Thursday
Read here for details.
- KSE-100 closes range-bound session with marginal loss
Read here for details.
- IMF wants up to Rs7.50/unit power tariff raise
Read here for details.
- Pakistan, Saudi Arabia likely to ink $1bn agreement in oil sector
Read here for details.
- Privatisation: govt delists SME Bank
Read here for details.
- Income tax on salaried people: FBR identifies Rs28bn gap
Read here for details.
- ‘Wish list’ ready to be presented to UAE’s leadership
Read here for details.
- KE’s tariff: Nepra approves Rs7.43 per unit negative adjustment
Read here for details.
- ‘Non-payment’ of KE’s outstanding amounts: Govt receives legal notice from two global groups
Read here foe details.
Comments