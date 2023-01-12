BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Elahi gets vote of confidence in chaotic Punjab Assembly session

OGRA green lights nearly 75% increase in gas prices

Chief Minister should always have majority lawmakers’ support, observes LHC

Ball is in our court now, says PM Shehbaz post Geneva conference

16th successive decline: rupee dips further against US dollar

Dar says foreign exchange held with commercial banks property of citizens

KSB Pumps says it will resume operations from Thursday

KSE-100 closes range-bound session with marginal loss

IMF wants up to Rs7.50/unit power tariff raise

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia likely to ink $1bn agreement in oil sector

Privatisation: govt delists SME Bank

Income tax on salaried people: FBR identifies Rs28bn gap

‘Wish list’ ready to be presented to UAE’s leadership

KE’s tariff: Nepra approves Rs7.43 per unit negative adjustment

‘Non-payment’ of KE’s outstanding amounts: Govt receives legal notice from two global groups

