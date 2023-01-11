AVN 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.69%)
BAFL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.23%)
DFML 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
DGKC 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.21%)
EPCL 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.09%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
HUBC 60.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
MLCF 20.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.61%)
NETSOL 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.44%)
OGDC 87.57 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.81%)
PAEL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 4.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 82.12 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (4.8%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.12%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.18%)
TRG 108.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.78%)
UNITY 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,055 Increased By 6 (0.15%)
BR30 14,527 Increased By 120 (0.83%)
KSE100 40,758 Decreased By -43.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,141 Increased By 33.9 (0.22%)
KSE-100 closes range-bound session with marginal loss

  • Lack of investor enthusiasm mars trading environment
BR Web Desk Published January 11, 2023 Updated January 11, 2023 05:43pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Stock Exchange reversed its direction on Wednesday and the KSE-100 Index fell 0.11% after trading in a narrow range.

Lack of investor enthusiasm marred the trading environment and kept the market under pressure.

At close on Wednesday, the KSE-100 finished with a decrease of 43.31 points or 0.11% to settle at 40,758.2.

KSE-100 rises 0.73% on Geneva pledges

Following a positive open, selling pressure gripped the market in initial hours and dragged the KSE-100 Index lower. Buying spell in final hours propped the market upward however late session selling made it close in the red.

Index-heavy automobile, cement, chemical and banking sector closed with modest losses while the energy space ended the day mostly in green.

A report from Capital Stake underlined that the PSX ended a volatile session on Wednesday flat.

“Indices swayed in both directions until finally closing flat while volumes decreased from previous close,” it said.

A report from Topline Securities stated that the KSE-100 Index saw range bound day .

“The KSE-100 Index opened in a green zone and made an intraday high at 40,988 (+187 points; up 0.46%). However, profit taking directed benchmark index towards intraday low at 40,597 (-204 points; down 0.50%) before eventually settled at 40,758 (-43 points; down 0.11%) for the day.”

On the economic front, rupee lost Re0.04 or 0.02% per dollar, ending the session at Rs227.92.

Sectors dragging the benchmark KSE-100 Index downwards included cement (45.17 points), banking (30.84 points) and technology and communication (28.86 points).

Volume on the all-share index fell to 189.4 million from 214.3 million on Tuesday. However, the value of shares traded rose to Rs6.98 billion from Rs6.57 billion recorded in the previous session.

K-Electric was the volume leader with 20.5 million shares, followed by Pakistan Petroleum with 17.8 million shares, and Sui Southern Gas Company with 15.1 million shares.

Shares of 324 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 104 registered an increase, 194 recorded a fall, and 26 remained unchanged.

