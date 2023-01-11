AVN 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.69%)
BAFL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.23%)
DFML 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
DGKC 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.21%)
EPCL 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.09%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
HUBC 60.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
MLCF 20.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.61%)
NETSOL 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.44%)
OGDC 87.57 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.81%)
PAEL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 4.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 82.12 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (4.8%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.12%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.18%)
TRG 108.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.78%)
UNITY 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,055 Increased By 6 (0.15%)
BR30 14,527 Increased By 120 (0.83%)
KSE100 40,758 Decreased By -43.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,141 Increased By 33.9 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Chief Minister should always have majority lawmakers’ support, observes LHC

BR Web Desk Published January 11, 2023 Updated January 11, 2023 07:56pm
Follow us

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Asim Hafeez remarked on Wednesday that a chief minister should always have round-the-clock support from a majority of lawmakers in the house, Aaj News reported.

The remarks came during the hearing of a petition filed by Chief Minister Parvez Elahi challenging Governor Balighur Rehman’s orders to de-notify him as the provincial chief executive.

A five-member bench comprising him, Justice Abid Aziz Shaikh, Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, and Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir heard the case.

At the previous hearing, the LHC had restored Punjab CM Elahi and the provincial cabinet after suspending the governor’s de-notification order.

During today’s proceedings, Elahi’s lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar argued that the governor cannot ask CM to take trust as his rights are limited.

At this, Justice Asim Hafeez remarked that the governor has the authority to advise the chief minister to take a vote of confidence from the assembly.

“A chief minister should always have the support of 186 members,” he observed.

As the hearing went continued, Justice Abid Aziz Shaikh remarked that the vote of trust matter had not yet been solved.

To which the governor’s lawyer said that the issue will only be resolved once CM Parvez Elahi takes the vote of confidence. He said Elahi had a lot of time to take the trust vote after the previous hearing but he chose against it.

At this, Justice Shaikh turned to Elahi’s lawyer and asked: “How many days will be suitable for you to take the vote of confidence? We will fix a time accordingly and your problem will be solved.”

The bench then asked Elahi’s lawyer if his counsel was accepting the court’s offer to set a date for the vote of confidence. To this, Barrister Zafar replied that they had rejected the offer.

Justice Shaikh said that if a consensus could not be reached between the governor and the chief minister, then the case would be heard on “merit”.

The court then extended the “temporary relief” of reinstating CM Elahi and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (Thursday).

On December 19, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) submitted a no-confidence motion against Elahi, two days after PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced that his governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will dissolve their assemblies on December 23.

At the previous hearing, the LHC had reinstated the PML-Q leader as the chief minister after he submitted an undertaking assuring the court that he would not dissolve the provincial assembly until the next hearing (today).

On Tuesday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers stormed the Punjab Assembly and clashed with the police as the controversy around the vote of confidence continued.

The unrest came after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah stated that Elahi and provincial Speaker Sibtain Khan had asked the police not to let opposition members enter the premises.

PML-N lawmakers storm Punjab Assembly amid CM vote of confidence saga

The doors of the assembly were closed and security guards remained on high alert after there was a commotion on Monday during which the opposition challenged the provincial chief minister to prove that he has the requisite numbers to win a vote of confidence.

LHC CM Punjab Parvaiz Elahi

Comments

1000 characters

Chief Minister should always have majority lawmakers’ support, observes LHC

Ball is in our court now, says PM Shehbaz post Geneva conference

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia likely to ink $1bn agreement in oil sector

Dar says foreign exchange held with commercial banks property of citizens

PTI lawmakers in Punjab being forced to leave party, claims Imran

Fawad claims support of 187 MPAs as govt mulls taking confidence vote tonight

16th successive decline: rupee dips further against US dollar

Brent oil price broadly steady at $80/bbl amid rising US stockpiles

Flights gradually resuming in US after nationwide stoppage

Five killed by suicide blast near Afghan foreign ministry

Read more stories