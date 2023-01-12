AVN 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.69%)
BAFL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.23%)
DFML 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
DGKC 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.21%)
EPCL 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.09%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
HUBC 60.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
MLCF 20.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.61%)
NETSOL 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.44%)
OGDC 87.57 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.81%)
PAEL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 4.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 82.12 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (4.8%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.12%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.18%)
TRG 108.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.78%)
UNITY 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,055 Increased By 6 (0.15%)
BR30 14,527 Increased By 120 (0.83%)
KSE100 40,758 Decreased By -43.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,141 Increased By 33.9 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

‘Wish list’ ready to be presented to UAE’s leadership

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 12 Jan, 2023 05:51am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The government has reportedly prepared its “wish list” to be presented to UAE’s top brass during two days’ (January 12-13) visit of Prime Minister, which includes rollover of amounts already deposited with SBP, beef up of deposits by $2 billion, oil on deferred payment like Saudi Arabia and resolution of M/s Etisalat issue, well informed sources in Finance Ministry told Business Recorder.

The government’s team headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given final touches to the wish list. Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir has just returned from his visit to UAE wherein he discussed different issues with UAE’s senior leadership.

During a meeting on proposed schedule visit of Prime Minister to UAE, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Finance and Revenue, stated that this was an important visit and it was essential that the Pakistan side went there with a focused and well-prepared agenda. He said government priorities should be: (i) roll-over of the amounts already deposited by the UAE with State Bank announcement to this effect during this visit would be very helpful;(ii) request UAE to beef up its deposits by an additional $2 billion; (iii) effort should be made to settle the long-standing Etisalat/PTCL issue; and (iv) Prime Minister may like to meet the head or CEO of Abu Dhabi Holdings and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

PM to visit UAE tomorrow

Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of Commerce, speaking about issues relevant to Commerce Ministry, stated that Pakistan should prioritize the signing of FTA with GCC of which UAE is a member, and then proceed to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with UAE. Also, Pakistan had lost the anti-dumping case against UAE and legal opinion was that its appeal was not likely to succeed. It would, therefore, be a good symbolic gesture if Pakistan withdrew the appeal.

Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari, Minister of Maritime Affairs, gave the background of the issue with Dubai Ports with regard to Port Qasim. He stated that there was potential for UAE investment and a possible deal may be worked out with Dubai Ports for the next 25 years on mutually acceptable terms.

Sajid Hussain Turi, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, informed the Prime Minister that there were 3,100 Pakistanis in UAE jails, many without justification. The UAE authorities had banned entry of Pakistanis from 70 districts and 27,000 Pakistanis had returned to Pakistan. The Prime Minister directed the Minister to take up this issue with his UAE counterpart, and if appropriate, the matter may be raised during the visit.

Abid Hussain Bhayo, Minister for Privatisation, gave details of PTCL-Etisalat issue and said it would be most helpful if the Prime Minister takes up this matter with the UAE authorities.

The Prime Minister observed that the intention was to resolve the issue, however, the gap between the positions of the two sides in terms of the amount involved was too big.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif Trade Saudi Arabia uae INVESTMENT ptcl SBP etisalat Ishaq Dar Oil finance ministry PM Shehbaz Sharif UAE leadership Finance minister Ishaq Dar

Comments

1000 characters

‘Wish list’ ready to be presented to UAE’s leadership

Geneva pledges: PM vows 3rd party validation of spending

Budgetary targets: Govt to take fiscal measures set by IMF: Dar

‘Non-payment’ of KE’s outstanding amounts: Govt receives legal notice from two global groups

KE’s tariff: Nepra approves Rs7.43 per unit negative adjustment

3 RLNG-based power plants: ECC reduces take-or-pay commitment to 33pc

Elahi secures trust vote to PDM govt’s chagrin

Seizure of uranium at Heathrow Airport: UK authorities have not shared any info: FO

Privatisation: govt delists SME Bank

Income tax on salaried people: FBR identifies Rs28bn gap

Read more stories