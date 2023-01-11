AVN 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.69%)
Zelensky says fighting ongoing in Ukraine's Soledar

AFP Published 11 Jan, 2023 11:04pm
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that fighting was ongoing in Soledar, an eastern Ukrainian city that Russian mercenary group Wagner claimed to control earlier, and that the front was "holding".

"The terrorist state and its propagandists are trying to pretend" to have achieved some successes in Soledar, Zelensky said in his daily address, "but the fighting continues."

He said the Donetsk front was holding "and we are doing everything to strengthen the Ukrainian defense without any break, even for one day."

Russia Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky RUssia Ukraine war

