Zelensky says fighting ongoing in Ukraine's Soledar

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that fighting was ongoing in Soledar, an eastern Ukrainian city that Russian mercenary group Wagner claimed to control earlier, and that the front was "holding".

"The terrorist state and its propagandists are trying to pretend" to have achieved some successes in Soledar, Zelensky said in his daily address, "but the fighting continues."

Poland says willing to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine

He said the Donetsk front was holding "and we are doing everything to strengthen the Ukrainian defense without any break, even for one day."