AVN 69.29 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.45%)
BAFL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.84%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.71%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.12%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.01%)
DGKC 47.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.17%)
EPCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FCCL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.43%)
FFL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.86%)
FLYNG 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.86%)
GGL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.05%)
HUBC 60.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.68%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.3%)
KAPCO 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KEL 2.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
MLCF 21.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.09%)
NETSOL 89.55 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.78%)
OGDC 84.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
PAEL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.97%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.58%)
PPL 78.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.24%)
PRL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.21%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.71%)
TPLP 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.5%)
TRG 110.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.47%)
UNITY 15.03 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,049 Increased By 37.2 (0.93%)
BR30 14,407 Increased By 138.6 (0.97%)
KSE100 40,802 Increased By 296.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,107 Increased By 95.1 (0.63%)
15th successive decline: rupee falters against US dollar

  • Currency down Re0.47 to close at 227.88 against US dollar
Recorder Report Published January 10, 2023 Updated January 10, 2023 03:35pm
Pakistan’s rupee registered a loss against the US dollar for the 15th successive session, depreciating 0.21% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee declined by Re0.47 to close at 227.88. During the ongoing fiscal year, the rupee has depreciated 10.14% against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee had registered a loss for the fourteenth successive session against the US dollar to settle at 227.41 after a decrease of Re0.27 or 0.12%.

In a key development on Monday, Pakistan managed to secure over $10 billion in pledges from international financial institutions, donor agencies and development partners for the rehabilitation, recovery and reconstruction of flood-affected areas, during a conference in Geneva.

The major pledges made at the conference, co-hosted by Pakistan and the United Nations, included $4.2 billion from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), $2 billion from the World Bank, $1.5 billion from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), $1 billion from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and $1 billion from Saudi Arabia.

Economic experts said the development has reduced risk of default and there is expectation this will bring some stability to the currency market.

Globally, the US dollar languished near a seven-month low against other major currencies on Tuesday, as investors took heart that the Federal Reserve may be nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle and as China’s reopening drove demand for riskier assets.

Markets have grown increasingly doubtful that the Fed will have to take interest rates above 5% to cool inflation, as effects of its aggressive rate increases last year have already been felt in the economy.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index edged 0.04% higher to 103.21, after tumbling 0.7% and touching a seven-month low of 102.93 in the previous session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged lower on Tuesday on expectations that further interest rate hikes in the US, the world’s biggest oil user, will slow economic growth and limit fuel demand.

