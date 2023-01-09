AVN 68.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.72%)
Jan 09, 2023
Markets

14th successive loss: rupee falls yet again against US dollar

  • Currency down Re0.27 to close at 227.41 against US dollar
Recorder Report Published January 9, 2023 Updated January 9, 2023 03:43pm
Pakistan’s rupee registered a marginal loss against the US dollar for the 14th consecutive session, depreciating 0.12% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee declined by Re0.27 to close at 227.41. During the ongoing fiscal year, the rupee has depreciated 9.93% against the greenback.

During the previous week, the rupee depreciated 0.31% to settle at 227.14 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, according to the SBP, but its widening gap with open-market exchange rates raised questions on the actual value of the currency.

Administrative controls and import curbs, analysts say, will likely keep the rupee relatively stable in the inter-bank market. Still, the measure is unsustainable, especially in the face of fast-depleting foreign currency reserves.

Meanwhile, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation is set to meet Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on the sidelines of the Geneva conference on Monday, co-hosted by PM Shehbaz Sharif and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, with the ninth review of the Extended Fund Facility likely to dominate the agenda.

Globally, the US dollar was on the back foot on Monday as China’s re-opening of its borders, and increasing hopes of the Federal Reserve slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes boosted risk sentiment.

US data showed a jump in the workforce and easing wage growth, while there were further signs of an economy slowing down, with the services industry activity contracting for the first time in more than two and a half years in December.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar against six major currencies, fell 0.145% to 103.570 on Monday, after sliding 1.15% on Friday as investors moved to riskier assets.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, prices climbed on Monday as the borders reopened in China, the world’s top crude importer, boosting the outlook for fuel demand growth and offsetting global recession concerns.

Najeeb Jan 09, 2023 01:14pm
It's an interesting phenomenon to beg the world for money when the question of financial mismanagement haunts the nuclear armed state. The country should pledge to give up its nuclear status before begging the world as the assistance will aid the country to use savings for furhering the cause of nuclear assets. All countries should be very careful
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Netizen Jan 09, 2023 02:14pm
@Najeeb unfortunately things are not as straightforward as simpletons like you would like them to be.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Jan 09, 2023 03:00pm
Although we deserve to be compensated for the fallout of the developed world's pollution, resulting in the climate change impact that we have experienced, this won't be a one-time phenomenon, we might experience it again or might see a drought this year. What or how are we going to handle this change? Farmers in Pakistan are experiencing rising temperatures and change in weather for the last 7 years, they used to feed the country but now it is becoming highly unlikely that they will be able to survive themselves.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

