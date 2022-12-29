Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 28, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 39,279.43
High: 39,865.96
Low: 39,026.67
Net Change: 523.48
Volume (000): 163,838
Value (000): 7,164,113
Makt Cap (000) 1,479,542,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,388.90
NET CH (-) 104.16
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,769.28
NET CH (-) 34.41
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,788.68
NET CH (-) 115.42
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,334.93
NET CH (+) 33.53
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,757.80
NET CH (-) 19.21
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,125.75
NET CH (-) 161.71
------------------------------------
As on: 28-December-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Comments