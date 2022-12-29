AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 28, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 39,279.43
High:                      39,865.96
Low:                       39,026.67
Net Change:                   523.48
Volume (000):                163,838
Value (000):               7,164,113
Makt Cap (000)         1,479,542,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,388.90
NET CH                    (-) 104.16
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,769.28
NET CH                     (-) 34.41
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,788.68
NET CH                    (-) 115.42
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,334.93
NET CH                     (+) 33.53
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,757.80
NET CH                     (-) 19.21
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,125.75
NET CH                    (-) 161.71
------------------------------------
As on:              28-December-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

