==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 39,279.43 High: 39,865.96 Low: 39,026.67 Net Change: 523.48 Volume (000): 163,838 Value (000): 7,164,113 Makt Cap (000) 1,479,542,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,388.90 NET CH (-) 104.16 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,769.28 NET CH (-) 34.41 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,788.68 NET CH (-) 115.42 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,334.93 NET CH (+) 33.53 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,757.80 NET CH (-) 19.21 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,125.75 NET CH (-) 161.71 ------------------------------------ As on: 28-December-2022 ====================================

