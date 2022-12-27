AGL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
Senior Pakistani, Uzbek officials hold talks on enhancing cooperation

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2022 07:38am
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Uzbekistan Furkat Sidikov on Monday exchanged views on enhancing political and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Foreign Secretary Khan received the visiting First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Uzbekistan Sidikov at his office in the Foreign Office.

“Wide range of issues of mutual interest were discussed to enhance political and economic cooperation between our two brotherly countries,” according to a statement of the Foreign Office.

Sidikov is part of the delegation of Uzbekistan, headed by Deputy Prime Minister for Trade and Investment of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev, who arrived on a two-day visit on Monday.

The visit is taking place in follow up on the important understandings reached between the president of Uzbekistan and the prime minister of Pakistan during their meetings held in September 2022 in Uzbekistan and in October 2022 in Kazakhstan.

