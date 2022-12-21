AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-8.61%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-8.32%)
AVN 67.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-4.17%)
BOP 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.51%)
CNERGY 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.16%)
EFERT 78.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.36%)
EPCL 40.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-5.48%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.46%)
FLYNG 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.71%)
FNEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.65%)
GGGL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.6%)
GGL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.36%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.27%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.91%)
LOTCHEM 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.67%)
MLCF 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.79%)
OGDC 70.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.31%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-6.3%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-8.39%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.22%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.77%)
TELE 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.97%)
TPL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.28%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.5%)
TREET 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-6.99%)
TRG 121.96 Decreased By ▼ -9.97 (-7.56%)
UNITY 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.62%)
WAVES 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
BR100 3,928 Decreased By -137.6 (-3.38%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -642.7 (-4.4%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -1138.4 (-2.78%)
KSE30 14,691 Decreased By -385.3 (-2.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Illicit flow of currency, drugs: Pak, KSA see huge scope for exchange of information

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2022 06:05am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Tuesday unanimously agreed that there exists huge scope for exchange of intelligence based information to effectively control illicit flow of currency and narcotics between KSA and Pakistan.

A delegation kingdom of Saudi Arabia led by Maj Gen Mohammad bin Saeed Al-Qami, Director General, Narcotics Control called upon Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, Director General, Customs Intelligence for a bilateral meeting at I&I-Customs Headquarters, Islamabad.

During the meeting various issues of mutual interests including matters pertaining to combating illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and chemical precursors, between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan came under discussion.

It was unanimously agreed that there existed huge scope for exchange of intelligence based information to effectively control illicit flow of currency and narcotics between KSA and Pakistan. Moreover, strengthening cooperation and liason for exchange of information, on real time basis, between both countries was underscored.

Faiz Ahmad Chadhar informed the delegation that Customs Intelligence with a focused approach had accelerated country wide counter-smuggling drive with special focus on drug smuggling. In this connection, the Saudi delegation felicitated Faiz Ahmad Chadhar over the recent narcotics seizure of high quality Hashish by Customs Intelligence in Quetta.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Narcotics Control Faiz Ahmad Chadhar Maj Gen Mohammad bin Saeed Al Qami

Comments

1000 characters

Illicit flow of currency, drugs: Pak, KSA see huge scope for exchange of information

Survival of Punjab CM, PA hanging in balance

PML-N asks Elahi to take confidence vote

Nuclear energy: Pakistan, Turkiye may discuss cooperation

July-Nov services sector deficit falls over 50pc to $865m YoY

Sec 7E of IT Ord: BHC issues notices to FBR

Foreign loans of IPPs: PPIB seeks guidance to replace Libor with SOFR

Oil refinery project: Chinese team visits Gwadar

Senate body seeks full record of KESC privatisation

Bajwa’s tax data: FBR lodges FIR against 3 officers

Capital market in 2023: Low PE will continue due to external debt, political noise: Topline

Read more stories