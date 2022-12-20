AGL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
ANL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.35%)
AVN 70.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-3.16%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.31%)
EFERT 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
EPCL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-5.11%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
FFL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.5%)
FLYNG 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.97%)
FNEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.07%)
GGGL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.73%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.59%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KEL 2.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
MLCF 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.45%)
OGDC 71.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.03%)
PAEL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
PRL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-8.78%)
TPL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.26%)
TPLP 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.35%)
TREET 18.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.77%)
TRG 131.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.83%)
UNITY 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.48%)
WAVES 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.54%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,066 Decreased By -46.2 (-1.12%)
BR30 14,617 Decreased By -247.4 (-1.66%)
KSE100 40,971 Decreased By -330.7 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,076 Decreased By -165.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: What does ‘plundit’ mean?

“So 23 December it is.” “Indeed and the plundits have been in a tailspin since.” “Tailspin?” “In a...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 20 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

“So 23 December it is.” “Indeed and the plundits have been in a tailspin since.”

“Tailspin?”

“In a state of hysteria and you know what? Each analysis of the date is backed by a rationale that applies to the analyst and not The Khan.”

“You are being particularly obtuse today.”

“I mean one plundit…”

“Not plundit, pundit.”

“Plundit is unique mixture of a political pundit plundering logic…wait let me give you an example. I heard one plundit say that by giving the date of 23 December The Khan was actually giving The Stakeholder, read the new neutral, time to come back to the table on The Khan’s terms and…”

“Ah I see…or it could be to give some more time to The Dentist to…to give Mian sahib a root canal…”

“Nah, The Khan is not going to settle for anything but Nawaz Sharif’s tooth extraction.”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway you don’t agree that the date is for a logical reason?”

“I think the spiritual powers spoke again.”

“Oh hasn’t the spirit weakened considerably after the audio leaks.”

“Great men can compartmentalize my friend – the spiritual and temporal services are distinct.”

“Dear me are there any ain’s in the picture (24th letter in the Urdu alphabet).”

“I am not sure – is asim with an ain?”

“I heard it used to be but then it was changed to alif, the very first letter of the alphabet.”

“Man proposes, God disposes - 23 is also a Friday, an auspicious day.”

“Indeed but a Friday comes along after every six days…”

“Viola six days you said? We believe God created the universe, the heavens in six days…”

“There you go.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: What does ‘plundit’ mean?

‘FASTER’ system: Jul-Nov payment of ST refunds rises 44.5pc to Rs143.8bn YoY

External sources: Jul-Nov govt borrowing rises to $5.114bn from $4.699bn YoY

Dec 2022: FBR confident of achieving Rs965bn revenue target sans extra taxation steps

Net Metering Regulations: Nepra facing frustrating situation

Rs250bn saving anticipated: ‘Energy conservation roadmap’ readied

Energy sector circular debt under govt focus

Hostage talks start after TTP militants seize interrogators

Imran Khan says PTI to contest polls jointly with PML-Q

Failure to deposit CVT on foreign assets: Taxpayers/resident individuals liable to pay 12pc per default surcharge

EU lifts ban on one more Pak seafood company

Read more stories