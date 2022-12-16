Russian assets frozen in Hungary hit $925mn in November: report

BUDAPEST: Russian assets frozen by Hungary’s government, which has repeatedly stalled EU sanctions against Moscow, rose to 870 million euros ($925 million) by the end of November from a previously reported 3,000 euros, newspaper Nepszava said.

The Hungarian government did not immediately reply on Friday to questions from Reuters on the total of Russian assets frozen under European Union sanctions.

Nepszava cited a European Commission document which said Hungary had reported that it had frozen 870 million euros worth of assets of Russians under sanctions as of Nov. 25.

A Commission spokesperson declined to give details of assets frozen in Hungary, but said nearly 19 billion euros linked to Russian individuals under sanctions have been frozen by the end of November in EU member states.

Russian assets worth 19bn euros frozen in EU over Ukraine war

The Commission proposed a plan at the end of last month to compensate Ukraine for damage from Russia’s invasion with proceeds from investing Russian funds frozen under sanctions.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in power since 2010, has cultivated close ties with Moscow as Hungary is largely dependent on Russian oil and gas, and has repeatedly stalled EU sanctions against Russia.

His government struck a deal on Monday to secure billions in EU funding next year, helping avert a severe hit to Hungary’s currency and bonds, while keeping Budapest under some scrutiny over conditions to curb corruption risks.