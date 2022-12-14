ECP rejects PTI’s plea seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected on Wednesday a petition seeking the disqualification of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Faryal Talpur, reported Aaj News.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Arsalan Taj and Rabia Azfar had sought the disqualification of the PPP leader under Article 62 of the Constitution for not declaring details of her assets before the ECP.

Talpur owned properties in Larkana and Shahdadkot, the petitioner stated, adding she had been nominated in a case pertaining to billions of rupees corruption through fake bank accounts.

They pleaded that she should be disqualified as a member of the Sindh Assembly.

The petition said Talpur is no longer 'Sadiq and Ameen'.

During the hearing, ECP said Talpur had declared her assets and the petitioners had failed to present evidence.