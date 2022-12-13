AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
EFERT 82.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.16%)
EPCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.76%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.88%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.06%)
GGL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.65%)
MLCF 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.69%)
OGDC 71.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.43%)
PAEL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.65%)
TPL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 19.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
TREET 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.57%)
TRG 137.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.82%)
UNITY 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
WAVES 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 4,162 Increased By 23.5 (0.57%)
BR30 15,150 Decreased By -39.6 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,714 Increased By 173.8 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,431 Increased By 77.2 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kremlin says Ukraine must accept ‘new realities’

AFP Published 13 Dec, 2022 05:33pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said Tuesday there could be no progress in resolving the Ukraine conflict unless Kyiv recognises occupied territories as Russian.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s spokesman also brushed off Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s proposal that Russia begin pulling out troops this Christmas.

“The Ukrainian side needs to take into account the realities that have developed on the ground,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“These realities show that the Russian Federation has new territories,” he added.

“Without taking into account these realities, any progress is impossible.”

Moscow claims to have annexed four southern and eastern Ukrainian regions – Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson – despite not controlling them fully.

Kremlin says Minsk deals failure led to Russia’s Ukraine offensive

In November, Moscow pulled out of the main city of Kherson but continues to control most of the wider Kherson region.

Addressing G7 nations on Monday, Ukraine’s Zelensky urged Russia to prove it is capable of renouncing “aggression” and to begin withdrawing troops from Ukraine this Christmas.

The Kremlin rejected the offer on Tuesday.

“It’s out of the question,” Peskov said.

Zelensky has also called for extra weapons for Ukraine as well as for economic help.

Peskov said these demands would ensure a continuation of fighting.

Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24, saying the pro-Western country must be “demilitarised.”

Vladimir Putin Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war War Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Kremlin says Ukraine must accept ‘new realities’

Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway: PM wants more projects on public-private partnership model

Tajik president to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Rupee continues to struggle, settles at 224.70 against US dollar

Attock Refinery temporarily shuts down main distillation unit

Clear evidence India behind Lahore's Johar Town blast: Rana Sanaullah

Beijing 'shocked' by attack on Afghan hotel hosting Chinese visitors

Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas after US files charges

ICC rates Rawalpindi pitch ‘below average’ after Pakistan v England Test

Oil climbs on supply disruptions, China optimism

On sale of inherited properties: Tax officers charging advance tax ‘unjustly’

Read more stories