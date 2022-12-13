AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
Dec 13, 2022
World

Russia says reports about Modi refusing Putin meeting are ‘misunderstanding’

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2022 04:37pm
Follow us

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said reports about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly refusing a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin are a “misunderstanding”, the Interfax news agency said on Tuesday.

Bloomberg News reported last week that a decision to cancel a summit between the two leaders was taken after veiled threats by Putin to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war.

No Modi-Putin summit this year after they met in September: Indian govt source

An Indian government source told Reuters that the decision not to hold a summit was taken much earlier and that the nuclear angle was not a factor.

Narendra Modi India Vladimir Putin Russia India Russia relation

Comments

1000 characters
SAMIR SARDANA Dec 13, 2022 05:39pm
CHAIWALA TURNED DOWN VLAD ? HAS BLOOMBERG BEEN IT BY AN ICEBERG,OR HAS BECOME DOOMBERG ? CHAIWALA'S BANIA COMPANIES ARE LIVING OFF RUSSIAN OIL AND USING THE EXPORT PROFITS TO FUND CHAIWALA POLL CAMPAIGNS VLAD CONTROLS THE INDIAN NPP - WHICH IS A QUARTER OF INDIAN POWER SUPPLY WINTER COMES,AND PLA,HAS COME INTO,ARUNACHAL! WHO WILL SAVE THE VANAR SENA OF CHAIWALA AND LOONGIWALA RAJNATH SINGH ? LIKE IN GALWAN ! ONLY VLAD THE RUSSIAN IMPALER ! AND CHAIWALA WILL TURN DOWN VLAD !dindooohindoo
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

