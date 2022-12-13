Russia says reports about Modi refusing Putin meeting are ‘misunderstanding’

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said reports about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly refusing a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin are a “misunderstanding”, the Interfax news agency said on Tuesday.

Bloomberg News reported last week that a decision to cancel a summit between the two leaders was taken after veiled threats by Putin to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war.

No Modi-Putin summit this year after they met in September: Indian govt source

An Indian government source told Reuters that the decision not to hold a summit was taken much earlier and that the nuclear angle was not a factor.