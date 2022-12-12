AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
State land retrieved on directive of Punjab’s Ombudsman

Published 12 Dec, 2022
LAHORE: On the direction of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab, the Bhakkar administration has retrieved 17 house structures from illegal occupants in Kaloorkot tehsil. The market value of the retrieved eight kanal and 10 Marla state lands is Rs.2.9 million.

A senior officer of the Ombudsman Punjab informed that this action has been taken after investigating the illegal sale of 52 kanal and two Marla state lands to various individuals by declaring it as a colony land without the permission of the competent authority.

Meanwhile, the revenue department has also launched departmental enquiry against field staff guilty of irregularities under the PEEDA Act, 2006, the officer added.

As a result of a separate action taken on the application of one Ghulam Jafar of Jhang, which he submitted to the ombudsman office, the Jhang administration has recovered 31 kanal and three Marlas of government pastureland in Chak No.461/JB of Jhang. The total market value of this land is Rs 7,757,500 he added.

