Coalition govt, ECP trying to get Imran disqualified: PTI leader

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Farrukh Habib has said that the coalition government, in connivance with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), is trying to disqualify PTI Chairman Imran Khan on technical grounds.

“I ask the ECP why it is not hearing the cases filed against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP),” he said while talking to media here on Saturday after meeting the PTI chairman at his residence at Zaman Park.

He further said that the current economic situation in the country was not hidden from anyone; “the effects of the regime change on the country’s economy were visible to everyone”.

He averred that Salman Shehbaz (son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif) and his father were accused in a corruption case worth Rs16 billion and still they managed to get bail; under the NRO-2, Salman was given a protective bail. “Shehbaz Sharif used to say that he does not own anything, but his son knows everything. They all were playing with the Constitution and law,” he added.

He said that the law should take its course when Salma Shehbaz reaches Pakistan. “His return to Pakistan should not be welcomed. The nation will welcome Nawaz Sharif in a way that he will never forget,” he added.

“Under the imported government’s rule, the worst human rights violations were being witnessed in the country,” he said. While responding to Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s remarks on the dissolution of the provincial assemblies, he said that rest assured it will be done within December.

He underscored that no one was leaving the PTI; “Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has given a free hand to Imran Khan to decide the fate of the Punjab Assembly. The dissolution of provincial assemblies would not go beyond December,” he added.

Commenting on Rana Sanaullah’s case, he said that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had registered a case against Sanaulla; “if the ANF had decided to step back, what was the fault of the PTI?”

Meanwhile, the PTI Chairman chaired a virtual meeting to discuss matters relating to the dissolution of the provincial assemblies and future media strategy, disclosed sources. PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Farrukh Habib, Asad Umar, Musarrat Jamshed and other leaders were present at the meeting

On this occasion, the PTI devised a media strategy to expose the corruption of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties and top leaders.

The PTI chief directed the participants to use social media for shaping public opinion for early elections. He also asked them to highlight the cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz after his return to Pakistan.

He also ordered them to highlight how the national economy was destroyed by NRO-2 besides spotting the irresponsible policies of the PDM government. He added that Pakistan has been pushed into economic turmoil due to the PDM government and early elections were the only solution to end the instability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022