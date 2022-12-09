AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
ANL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
AVN 75.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
FNEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.1%)
GGL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
OGDC 71.91 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.14%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.67%)
TPLP 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
TREET 21.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.1%)
TRG 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
UNITY 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.51%)
WAVES 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 15,350 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,698 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine says energy deficit worst in south after strikes

AFP Published 09 Dec, 2022 10:30pm
Follow us

KYIV: Kyiv said Friday that southern regions of the war-scarred country were suffering the worst electricity outages days after the latest bout of systematic Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy grid.

Russia fired dozens of cruise missiles at key infrastructure in Ukraine on Monday, piling pressure on the country's already ailing grid after repeated attacks.

The head of Ukraine's grid operator Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, said workers were struggling most to restore power in the Black Sea regions of Odessa, which was badly hit on Monday, and around the recently recaptured city of Kherson.

The most difficult situation was "in Odessa and Kherson -- the power grid was practically destroyed there," Kudrytskyi told reporters during a briefing.

Ukrainian officials said Russian troops left local power infrastructure in tatters when they retreated from the city of Kherson -- the only administrative capital they had claimed after months of fighting.

Ukraine warns of fresh Russian missile strikes

"Work in Kharkiv and Donetsk is also complicated," Kudrytskyi added, referring to regions bordering Russia where fighting is ongoing.

Kudrytskyi said the energy system nationwide had stabilised "quite quickly" after Monday's attacks and praised the country's air defences.

Kyiv said its forces intercepted about 60 of around 70 Russian missiles.

"The latest attack did not have such devastating consequences as some of the previous ones," Kudrytskyi said, adding that Russia had launched more than 1,000 missiles and drones at energy facilities since October 10.

"There is no thermal power plant in Ukraine that was not damaged by these attacks," he said.

"Virtually all hydroelectric plants have also been damaged and have limited power generation capacity."

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to keep battering Ukraine's energy grid despite an outcry against the systematic attacks that have plunged millions into cold and darkness.

Vladimir Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin RUssia Ukraine war Russian missiles Russian attacks Ukrainian energy grid

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine says energy deficit worst in south after strikes

Supreme Court declares new Reko Diq mine deal legal

Google opens liaison office in Pakistan, registers with SECP

Nawaz’s return will decide who wins elections: Rana Sanaullah

Rupee depreciation continues, settles at 224.4 against US dollar

Sindh police take Azam Swati into custody from Quetta

Putin says Russia may cut oil production over West’s price cap

At $561.16bn, India's forex reserves rise for 4th week, hit over 3-month high

Pakistan Refinery says will shut down for 'approximately 20 days'

Oil set for 10% weekly drop as demand worries dominate

Abrar claims seven on debut, Babar leads Pakistan’s reply in Multan

Read more stories