AGL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
ANL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.15%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.76%)
BOP 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
EFERT 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
EPCL 51.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-3.76%)
FCCL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.63%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.98%)
FLYNG 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.22%)
FNEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.6%)
GGGL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.61%)
GGL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.85%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-6.81%)
LOTCHEM 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2%)
MLCF 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-8.6%)
OGDC 72.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.39%)
PAEL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.82%)
PRL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.32%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.38%)
TPL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.19%)
TPLP 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.98%)
TREET 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-5.43%)
TRG 144.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.91%)
UNITY 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.43%)
WAVES 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.85%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -100.1 (-2.31%)
BR30 15,822 Decreased By -474.4 (-2.91%)
KSE100 42,071 Decreased By -832.3 (-1.94%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -300.7 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine warns of fresh Russian missile strikes

AFP Published 28 Nov, 2022 05:04pm
Follow us

KYIV: Ukraine said on Monday that Russia was preparing for a fresh wave of missile attacks on its energy grid that have plunged swathes of the country into the cold and dark.

A Ukraine military spokesman said a Russian warship capable of firing cruise missiles had recently deployed to the Black Sea with Kalibr-type missiles on board.

“This indicates that preparations were underway,” said spokeswoman Natalia Gumeniuk.

“It’s quite likely that the beginning of the week will be marked by such an attack,” she added.

With temperatures dipping below zero, repeated Russian attacks have left Ukraine’s energy grid teetering on the brink of collapse and disrupted power and water supplies to millions over recent weeks.

In its most recent barrage, Russia fired dozens of cruise missiles at targets across Ukraine last week, and an official in Kyiv said Monday that residents in and around the capital were still suffering disruptions as a result.

“Emergency electricity shutdowns are ongoing in the Kyiv region. About 40 percent is currently without power. These are the consequences of the massive rocket attack that happened last week,” governor Oleksiy Kuleba told local media.

Ukraine warns of more Russian attacks as fighting rages in Donetsk

President Volodymyr Zelensky cautioned in an address to Ukrainians late on Sunday that Russia was preparing new aerial attacks.

Moscow’s forces would continue the campaign of systematic attacks “for as long as they have missiles”, he said.

Zelensky added that the military was preparing itself, alongside Western allies, who have been delivering new air defence systems to Ukraine.

Russia has said it only targets military-linked infrastructural facilities and blamed the blackouts and their civilian impact on Kyiv’s refusal to negotiate with Moscow, not on Russian missile attacks.

The Ukraine presidency said Monday that Russian strikes had left four people dead in frontline regions a day earlier.

Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine nuclear plant Russia’s war in Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine warns of fresh Russian missile strikes

By-elections will be held in Punjab, KP in case of mass resignations: ECP

Pakistan's delegation leaves for Russia to hold discussions on oil, gas

Rupee largely stable, settles at 223.95 against US dollar

COAS Bajwa pays farewell visit to PM, President Alvi

Pak Army’s ‘political quarantine’ will augur well for Pakistan: Gen Bajwa

Oil prices erase 2022 gains as China’s protests spark demand worries

Sufficient stocks of sugar available in Pakistan, Finance Division told

World Cup riots in Brussels after Morocco beat Belgium

Iran says it has proof that Western states were involved in protests

Agreements with IPPs: DFIs underscore need for amendments

Read more stories