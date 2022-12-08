AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
ANL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
AVN 76.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.49%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
EFERT 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
EPCL 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.78%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FNEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
GGGL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
MLCF 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
OGDC 71.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.61%)
PAEL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
PRL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.62%)
TELE 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
TPLP 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
TRG 139.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.42%)
UNITY 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WAVES 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 30.5 (0.73%)
BR30 15,467 Increased By 131.3 (0.86%)
KSE100 41,819 Increased By 279.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 15,448 Increased By 82.9 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese rubber futures up

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose on Wednesday, buoyed by an improvement in business sentiment and tracking gains in the Shanghai market over the recent easing of covid curbs in top buyer China. Osaka Exchange’s rubber contract for May delivery finished 3.8 yen, or 1.7%, higher at 224.5 yen ($1.63) per kg, hitting its highest since Oct. 26.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for January delivery rose 15 yuan to finish at 12,940 yuan ($1,854) per tonne. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei share average closed down 0.72%.

Sentiments of big Japanese manufacturers rose for the first time in four months in December, and the service-sector mood hit a three-year high, a Reuters monthly poll found, in a sign of gradual recovery from Covid-19 doldrums.

Hopes have grown in recent weeks that rubber demand in top buyer China would improve as more cities relax Covid-19 restrictions that have limited industrial activity and consumption. China said on Wednesday it would allow Covid patients with mild symptoms to isolate at home as part of a set of new measures that marked a major shift in a tough anti-virus policy that has battered its economy and sparked historic protests.

Mainland China’s Health Commission reported 25,321 new coronavirus cases for Dec. 6, compared with 28,062 new cases a day earlier. China’s exports and imports shrank at their steepest pace in at least 2-1/2 years in November, as feeble global and domestic demand, COVID-led production disruptions and a property slump at home piled pressure on the world’s second-biggest economy.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for January delivery last traded at 136.4 US cents per kg, up 0.3%.

Yen Shanghai Futures Exchange rubber Japanese rubber China’s Health Commission Shanghai market

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese rubber futures up

Fiscal, monetary steps discussed

Dar meets Alvi to blunt IK’s assembly dissolution threat

Elections to take place ahead of Ramazan: Qureshi

Soybean consignments: FTO takes suo motu notice

US warns of Chinese influence in ME

Telenor may consider closing operations

Nepra not happy over ‘tactics’ aimed at blocking CTBCM

Textile value chain: APTMA demands restoration of ‘zero rating’

Business confidence negative: OICCI survey

Housing sector: SHE announces investing $50m in 3 years

Read more stories