Police granted 5-day remand of Swati

QUETTA: Quetta District Court granted five-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader, Senator Azam Swati in controversial tweets against military officials on Sunday.

Earlier, Senator Azam Swati was presented before the court of Judicial Magistrate under strict security where the police requested the Judge to approve remand of 10 days for Senator Azam Swati. The Judicial Magistrate Abdul Sattar granted the five-day remand of Swati.

Tweets case: Swati arrested by Balochistan police

FIRs have been registered against Senator Azam Khan Swati in respective areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Lasbela, Khuzdar, Zhob and Gwadar while three cases were registered against Swati on November 26 in the Lasbela, Khuzdar, and Kuchlak Tehsils of Quetta. The fourth case was registered on November 27 in Pasni Tehsil of Gwadar while the fifth case was registered on November 28 in Zhob district.