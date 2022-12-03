AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
Tweets case: Swati arrested by Balochistan police

Fazal Sher Published 03 Dec, 2022 06:44am
ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Senator Azam Swati was Friday arrested by Balochistan police in a case related to controversial tweets against senior military officers.

Police sources said that Swati was taken to Quetta by Balochistan Police and he will be reportedly kept in Kuchlak Jail, Quetta.

Islamabad court extends Azam Swati’s remand for 4 days

Balochistan police had earlier requested to arrest Senator Swati. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Swati on November 27 and registered a case against him. A district and sessions judge on December 1 sent Swati to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

