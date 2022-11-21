AGL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
ANL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
AVN 78.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 81.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
EPCL 54.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.3%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
FLYNG 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
FNEL 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.43%)
LOTCHEM 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.49%)
MLCF 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
OGDC 74.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.27%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.23%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TPL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
TPLP 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 146.70 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (3.59%)
UNITY 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.7%)
WAVES 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.11%)
BR100 4,310 Increased By 6.2 (0.14%)
BR30 16,233 Increased By 114.4 (0.71%)
KSE100 42,767 Increased By 37 (0.09%)
KSE30 15,734 Increased By 33.2 (0.21%)
European stocks slip on worries about China’s COVID curbs

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2022 01:31pm
European shares slipped on Monday, with economically sensitive sectors like miners and industrials leading the losses on worries about the impact of surging COVID-19 cases in China.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.2% by 0811 GMT, after marking its fifth straight weekly gain on Friday.

Asian stocks fell 1.3% as investors fretted about the economic fallout from fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China, with Beijing’s most populous district urging residents to stay at home as COVID-19 cases rose.

Europe stocks open mixed; London slips before budget

Miners, travel & leisure, and industrial goods and services fell between 0.5% and 1.4%, leading losses among European sectors.

Defensive sectors such as healthcare and utilities rose in early trading.

Julius Baer slipped 0.5% even as the bank said it was on track to reach its 2022 profitability targets despite “challenging market” conditions taking a big bite out of its assets under management.

HelloFresh rose 5.4% after Goldman Sachs started coverage on the German meal-kit maker with “buy” rating.

