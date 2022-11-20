UoE observes Iqbal Day

FAISALABAD: University of Education (UoE) (Lahore) Faisalabad Campus, department of Urdu organised an event in the memory of Shair-E-Mashriq Allama Iqbal where Principal Prof Abid Rasheed gave a special address. He said the problems faced by the Muslim Ummah, especially the Pakistani nation today, can be solved only by following the thoughts of Allama Iqbal after the Quran and Sunnah.

Allama Iqbal rightly deserved to be called Hakeem-ul-Ummat. He said the secret of the welfare of the nation lies in the thoughts of Allama Iqbal. Allama Iqbal not only diagnosed all the disorders of the Muslims of the subcontinent but also suggested solutions to them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022