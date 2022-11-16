AGL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
IDEAS 2022 PAKISTAN: LIEUTENANT GENERAL HUMAYUN AZIZ (R) HI(M) SECRETARY DEFENCE PRODUCTION MINISTRY OF DEFENCE PRODUCTION

Published November 16, 2022 Updated November 16, 2022 06:34am
Follow us

TEXT: It is my privilege to warmly welcome the delegates, exhibitors and trade visitors from all across the globe at the 11th edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar, IDEAS 2022.

The defence industry of Pakistan has come a long way from dependency to desired self-reliance through enhanced capabilities, improved facilities and upgraded technologies. Through concerted efforts, today these industries have grown into well-established entities and have developed the potential for exporting defence equipment to international markets. This export potential holds key to our mutually rewarding relations with international fraternity for maintaining global peace and security.

‘IDEAS’ provides a key platform not only to promote and market our products internationally but also to gain knowledge and share ideas with key international partners and pursue cooperation and collaboration. International Defence Seminar on Artificial Intelligence is designed for a special relevance to the altering security paradigm, with focus on the strategic and regional significance of defence collaboration in the light of security threat faced by our region and various friendly countries.

I am thankful to all participants and delegates, whose presence is testimony to the international recognition of IDEAS, and congratulate Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) for organizing this mega event with utmost professionalism. I would also like to thank all Federal and Provincial Government departments, Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and Government of Sindh for their full support for successful conduct of this event.

I sincerely hope that IDEAS will continue to serve as a gateway of opportunities for its participants and wish them a very pleasant, comfortable and memorable stay in Pakistan.

