KE seeks restoration of cross-tripping protection system

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Electric (KE) has again sought support from Managing Director, National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) for restoration of Cross Tripping Protection Scheme.

KE has written has three letters regarding the visibility of Cross Trip Protection Scheme in Network Control Centre of KE that has been disabled by NTDC team since November 19, 2021.

In a letter to MD NTDC, KE has stated that it has been approaching NTDC repeatedly for the restoration of the visibility of this scheme in Network Control Centre of KE through different correspondences.

A proposal was submitted in this regard to formulate a technical committee of NTDC and KE engineers with nominations from KE side to amicably resolve the matter, but no response has been received from NTDC as yet.

KE maintains that on the day of power breakdown in NTDC system on October 13, 2022, NPCC while restoring their part of power system, carried out the switching off operations of the breakers at 500-kV NKI grid without intimating KE Network Control engineers. These operations at 12:22 Hours triggered the activation logic of CTS and some 550MW load that was restored in KE network through their own back start facilities which collapsed again due to severe frequent variations caused by load ejected through CTS logic.

Had the visibility of CTS been available at KE network Control Centre, KE LDC engineers would have contacted the NPCC immediately to stop the switching. This incident further fortifies KE’s stance for the importance of the visibility network control centre.

KE, in its letter to MD NTDC has requested that the visibility of KE Network Control system be restored.

