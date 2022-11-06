AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KE seeks restoration of cross-tripping protection system

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 06 Nov, 2022 03:44am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Electric (KE) has again sought support from Managing Director, National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) for restoration of Cross Tripping Protection Scheme.

KE has written has three letters regarding the visibility of Cross Trip Protection Scheme in Network Control Centre of KE that has been disabled by NTDC team since November 19, 2021.

In a letter to MD NTDC, KE has stated that it has been approaching NTDC repeatedly for the restoration of the visibility of this scheme in Network Control Centre of KE through different correspondences.

A proposal was submitted in this regard to formulate a technical committee of NTDC and KE engineers with nominations from KE side to amicably resolve the matter, but no response has been received from NTDC as yet.

KE maintains that on the day of power breakdown in NTDC system on October 13, 2022, NPCC while restoring their part of power system, carried out the switching off operations of the breakers at 500-kV NKI grid without intimating KE Network Control engineers. These operations at 12:22 Hours triggered the activation logic of CTS and some 550MW load that was restored in KE network through their own back start facilities which collapsed again due to severe frequent variations caused by load ejected through CTS logic.

Had the visibility of CTS been available at KE network Control Centre, KE LDC engineers would have contacted the NPCC immediately to stop the switching. This incident further fortifies KE’s stance for the importance of the visibility network control centre.

KE, in its letter to MD NTDC has requested that the visibility of KE Network Control system be restored.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NTDC Karachi Electric (KE) CTS

Comments

1000 characters

KE seeks restoration of cross-tripping protection system

Ehsaas Programme ‘utilization’ ECC asks FD to carry out thorough appraisal

Franchise areas: Gas cos asked to install town border stations to cut down UfG

Good communication network essential for uplift, says Dar

PM to jointly chair UN’s COP27 moot

Nations with AML/CFT deficiencies: Pakistan for removal of its name

Talks with IMF likely by month-end

Nawaz tells Shehbaz to take ‘quick’ legal action

FBR proposal to levy 17pc GST on HOBC, RON-97 deferred

Officers in BS-17 to BS-22: MoC, MoFA to seek approval of executive allowance

‘Secret cameras’ installed in judicial complex, claims PTI leader

Read more stories