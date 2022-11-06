AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
Sikh pilgrims’ special train derails in Toba Tek Singh

INP Published 06 Nov, 2022 03:44am
SHORKOT: A special train boarding Sikh pilgrims was derailed near Shor Kot Cantt in Tob Tek Singh on Saturday morning. However, none of the passengers got hurt in the incident.

As per the reports, nine bogies of the special train on which Sikh pilgrims were travelled were derailed. The special train for the Sikh pilgrims was going to Nankana Sahib from Karachi.

The special train was brought from Faisalabad. The accident took place at 7:55 am between Pir Mahal and Shorkot.

Most of the passengers were adjusted in the cars attached to the engine and were sent to Nankana at 9.55 am. The authorities have also made arrangements to transport the remaining passengers as a new train was sent to Shorkot for this purpose.

Pakistan Railways’ Divisional Superintendent along with his staff has rushed to the accident. Police have also reached the place of incident.

Pakistan has issued 2,942 visas to the Sikh pilgrims coming from India to attend the birth celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak, starting at Nankana Sahib from Sunday.

According to a press release issued by Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, these visas are in addition to the visas granted to the Sikh pilgrims participating in the celebrations from other countries.

During the visit, the Sikh pilgrims will go to Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib.

They will enter Pakistan tomorrow and return to India on 15th of this month.

In its tweet, the PHC in New Delhi said: “On the occasion of Birthday Celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 2942 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the Birth Celebrations scheduled to be held in Pakistan from 06-15 November 2022.

